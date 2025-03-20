At least 1 injured in Corewell Hospital shooting in Troy; suspect remains at large, authorities say

Police responded to a shooting at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital in Metro Detroit Thursday morning. A press conference will begin about 9:15 a.m.

What you need to know

Emergency alerts went to phones in the area about 7:15 a.m.

People are asked to stay away from the hospital, which is at 44201 Dequindre Road, which is south of M-59, and shelter in place if they are in the area.

Dequindre Road is closed to 19 Mile Road.

The suspect is still at large.

The hospital is on lockdown.

One person is in the hospital for treatment.

Over 100 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies are responding, including Detroit Police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Additional details

"We can confirm there has been a shooting at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital. This appears to be an isolated incident however the suspect is not in custody. Please avoid the area," Troy police posted on social media.

"We are working with local law enforcement. Out of an abundance of caution, the hospital is on lockdown. One victim is in the emergency department for medical treatment. Patients with services scheduled should not come to the hospital at this time. Patients may call the department where they were scheduled for service directly," a Corewell Health spokesperson said.

Troy schools report they are under "minimum security" procedures and monitoring the situation. Students will not be outside for recess time, according to reports issued in the morning.

"We want to assure you that our schools remain safe and secure. We have taken additional security measures, and our team is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with local authorities," a school district spokesperson said. "Schools remain in session, and our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We will continue to keep you informed as needed."

Troy Schools Superintendent Dr. Richard Machesky, speaking with CBS Detroit, confirmed that buses in the district had been recruited to get people out of the area affected.

"We were asked by Cornwall to provide buses, to make buses available should they be necessary," he said.

He said that they first received notification of the incident from the district's security director.

"And so we immediately went into our precautionary mode. which is that minimum security mode. ... Our security director has been feeding us information and we've been then feeding that information to our building administrators."

CBS News Detroit has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.