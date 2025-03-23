Man, 21, charged with assault with intent to murder in Corewell Hospital shooting

A 21-year-old man is facing three charges in connection with Thursday's shooting at Corewell Beaumont Troy Hospital, according to the Troy Police Department.

Robert Paljusevic is charged with one count each of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was arraigned virtually by an Oakland County court judge late Sunday morning. Paljusevic's attorney said he has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court denied a request for a bond.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the parking garage of the hospital, according to police. A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm and shoulder.

The man shot made his way inside the emergency department of the hospital where he was then treated. He was considered in stable condition on Thursday.

A Troy Police Department detective told the court Sunday there was a falling out between Paljusevic and the man after Paljusevic wasn't invited to a private viewing of the man's father, who had died in January.

Officials say Paljusevic urinated on the funeral brochure in a FaceTime call with the man and threatened him.

As of Sunday morning, police say the weapon used in the shooting has not been recovered.

Paljusevic was taken into custody at a home on the 20000 block of Breezeway Drive in Macomb Township, Michigan, around two-and-a-half hours after the shooting.

Over 100 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Thursday's shooting.