Man poses as Amazon driver, steals iPhones delivered to Metro Detroit homes, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - A 23-year-old man posed as an Amazon delivery driver to steal iPhone packages delivered to homes in Troy and other Metro Detroit communities, police say.

Yohangel Martin Polanco Melo Troy Police Department

In September 2024, Troy police began investigating a series of package thefts in the Metro Detroit area that specifically targeted iPhones delivered to homes.

Yohangel Martin Polanco Melo, who Troy police say is in the country illegally and does not have residency status, was seen on numerous home surveillance systems in Troy and other Metro Detroit communities driving a silver Dodge Caravan with a paper plate in the rear window. Police say that on each occasion, Polanco Melo was dressed in an Amazon vest and wearing a bucket hat and a surgical mask.

Polanco Melo would approach homes that had recently had an iPhone delivered. He would then allegedly leave an empty or unlabeled box and steal the iPhone box, hiding it under his vest while he returned to his vehicle.

On Oct. 15, Troy police saw Polanco Melo driving in the area and pulled him over. When police arrested him, he was wearing the same Amazon vest, bucket hat and surgical mask he had been seen wearing in multiple surveillance videos and images. Police recovered several iPhones inside his vehicle as well as empty boxes.

Polanco Melo was arraigned on two counts of larceny ($1,000-$20,000) and three counts of larceny ($200-$1,000). His bond was set at $50,000.

Troy police are working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement because Polanco Melo is in the U.S. illegally.