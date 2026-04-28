Man found guilty of first-degree murder in shooting death of Melvindale police officer

The trial against a man accused of killing a Melvindale police officer concluded on Tuesday with a conviction of first-degree murder of a peace officer and related charges.

Michael Lopez of Southfield had faced trial for the shooting death of Officer Mohamed Said in the line of duty in July 2024.

Lopez was also charged with weapons possession by a person, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, weapons carrying with unlawful intent, five counts of felony firearm and fourth offense habitual offender.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Lopez entered the Auto Zone at around 8:47 p.m. on July 20, 2024, Lopez allegedly entered the store as a customer, pointed a handgun at a store employee and robbed the store of money and knives before fleeing.

The ATF, Michigan State Police, Melvindale police, the National Police Defense Foundation, and U.S. Marshals were among those working on the investigation.

During the first day of trial testimony on April 22, Wayne County Assistant Medical Examiner Leigh Hlavaty had testified that Said's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was homicide.

The proceedings were marked by repeated disruptions.

Closing arguments started on Tuesday and a verdict was read shortly after 2 p.m..

Court officials ordered Lopez to maintain his composure as the verdict was read. He nodded in agreement with the instruction.

The jury then was invited back into the courtroom. The jury returned a guilty verdict on first-degree murder of a peace officer and guilty on the related weapons and drug charges. Sentencing was set for May 18.

Six uniformed deputies stood near Lopez and his attorney as the jury return was read. He remained quiet during the reading of the verdict and was then led out a side door.

The above video aired the morning of April 28, 2026.