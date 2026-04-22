Medical examiner, investigators testify in trial against man accused of killing Melvindale officer

The trial against a man accused of killing a Melvindale police officer continued on Wednesday.

Michael Lopez is charged with homicide for the shooting death of Officer Mohamed Said in July 2024. Lopez was also charged with weapons possession by a person, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, weapons carrying with unlawful intent, five counts of felony firearm and fourth offense habitual offender.

Wednesday was the first full day of witness testimony.

The trial started with the prosecutor calling a Wayne County Assistant Medical Examiner Leigh Hlavaty, who confirmed Said's cause of death.

"The cause of his death was a gunshot wound to the head. In this case, the manner of death was homicide," said Hlavaty.

An expert with Michigan State Police was then asked to go over photos and a long list of evidence collected from the car wash where the shooting happened.

Lopez's defense attorney had questions about Said's firearm.

"We swabbed it, took swabs from it. We didn't collect it, but we did take swabs from it," said Guy Nutter, with Michigan State Police.

The most telling part of the trial came when MSP Detective Lieutenant Aaron Laesch took the stand. Laesch explained that whenever there is a shooting involving a police officer, investigators conduct a "round count" to determine if a gun was fired.

Laesch testified that Said's gun was fully loaded.

"There was 15 rounds in the magazine, and then there was one in the chamber, totaling of 16 rounds," Laesch said.

Laesch also described how investigators linked Lopez to the shooting. Lopez was a suspect in an armed robbery at a Lincoln Park AutoZone the day before Said was shot and killed.

"At that point, we had the identity of Mr. Lopez and had his description," Laesch said.

The most compelling piece of evidence for investigators, some of the items taken at gunpoint from the business, including a battery charger, were later found at the car wash.

Testimony wrapped up just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The trial continues at 9 a.m. on Thursday.