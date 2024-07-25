Suspect charged in fatal shooting of Melvindale police officer

(CBS DETROIT) - The man arrested in the fatal shooting of Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said has been charged, officials announced.

Michael Lopez, 44, has been charged with homicide- murder of a peace officer, weapons possession by a person, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, weapons carrying with unlawful intent, five counts of felony firearm and fourth of offense habitual offender.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, July 25, but a time has yet to be determined, according to state police.

The shooting happened at 11:39 a.m. on Sunday in the 17000 block of Clarann Street in Melvindale.

Said responded to reports of suspicious activity at Oakwood and Dix near a carwash. When he arrived, he approached Lopez, who ran away from him. Police said that during a pursuit, Said tased Lopez, who then pulled out a gun and shot the officer.

The ATF, Michigan State Police, Melvindale police, the National Police Defense Foundation, and U.S. Marshals partnered to investigate the case and offered a $37,500 reward for information while they were searching for Lopez.

Lopez was arrested in Southwest Detroit on Monday.

Said had been a Melvindale officer for one year.

Funeral visitation services for Said will be held from noon to 8 p.m. at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn. The funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at the American Moslem Society, which is also in Dearborn.

Community members showed support for Said's family by tying ribbons around trees and polls following a vigil Monday night. On Thursday, the Dairy Queen at 4600 Greenfield Road in Dearborn will donate 100% of all mini Blizzard sales to the fallen officer's family.

On Friday, the West Born Carwash location in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights will donate 50% of their earnings to Said's family.