Dearborn businesses donating proceeds, portions of earnings to family of fallen Melvindale police officer

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Community members, local businesses, and people in Metro Detroit are stepping up to show support for the family of Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

Ribbons tied around trees and poles and candles adorned the streets of Melvindale, following a vigil held Monday night outside the police station to remember Said's life.

The support following the shooting death of the Melvindale police officer has stretched beyond the community in which he was born and raised in the neighboring city of Dearborn.

"This Friday, we've decided to donate 50% of our proceeds to the Mohamed Said family," says Ali Turfe, the owner of Westborn Car Wash.

Friday, July 26, will be a day Turfe hopes brings some relief to a family whose son paid the ultimate price at both locations on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn and Van Born Road in Dearborn Heights.

"I feel for his brothers. I feel for his sisters. I feel for his parents and I feel like if we can alleviate a little bit of that pain by donating some of the money to that family, we're more than happy to do that," Turfe told CBS News Detroit.

On Thursday, July 25, the Dairy Queen at 4600 Greenfield Road in Dearborn will be donating 100% of all mini Blizzard sales to Said's family.