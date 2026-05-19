Man dies after trying to save cat from house fire in Canton, police say

A fast-moving house fire in Canton has left one man dead and an 81-year-old homeowner displaced after flames tore through a home early Tuesday morning.

Standing in front of what remains of his house, Dale Leübke said the home he lived in for more than four decades is now severely damaged.

Leübke said he was able to escape with only a few belongings, but a close friend did not make it out alive.

"I feel hurt very hard that I lost a friend and thinking of his parents and his older brother," Leübke said. "They lost a lot more than I lost."

Leübke said he had been allowing two friends to stay with him, a woman and a 44-year-old man who died in the fire.

When the flames broke out, Leübke and the woman were able to get out safely. The man stayed on the second floor, trying to locate a cat.

"He was looking for the pet that belong to the gal that was staying here for like the last two months," Leübke said. "She just got her cat back from a friend Downriver, like last Wednesday."

Fire crews made repeated efforts to locate the man, entering and exiting the burning home, deploying ladders and searching multiple rooms on the second floor. He was eventually found during a secondary search after the fire was brought under control.

"I commend them for what they did. For doing their job," Leübke said.

The fire left Leübke with almost nothing. He said he escaped with just the clothes on his back, a few bank cards and his cellphone.

He said he will now need to go to the VA in Ann Arbor to get a new pair of glasses.

Leübke will be staying with his daughter as he waits to learn more about what caused the fire and whether he will be able to return home.