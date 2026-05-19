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1 dead after house fire early Tuesday in Canton, police say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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One man is dead in the aftermath of a house fire early Tuesday in Canton, Michigan. 

Canton police and fire were called about 1 a.m. to the 43000 block of Lancelot Drive on report of a home that was fully engulfed in flames, the police department said.  

Two people who were inside the home had escaped safely by the time first responders arrived. 

But the third person, a 44-year-old man, was believed to be still in the home in an effort to locate a pet, officers said. Canton Fire Department crews later found the man, dead, on the second floor of the house. 

The Canton Police Department's Fire Investigative Team is working with the Canton Fire Marshal on the investigation. 

CBS News Detroit has a crew en route to the scene and will provide additional details online and on air when they are available. 

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