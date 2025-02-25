Man charged with stealing from Metro Detroit gym locker rooms, accused of fraud in multiple states

I-696 closure begins soon; L'anse Creuse public schools faces budget woes; and more top stories

A suspect tied to numerous theft and fraud cases has been extradited from Nevada to Michigan, the Troy Police Department reported.

Terrence Harrington, 40, is currently in the Oakland County Jail annex as the investigation continues.

Harrington had an arraignment hearing Monday in Oakland County's 52-4 District Court on four counts of felony larceny in a building and eight counts of felony financial transaction device – stealing/retaining without consent, the police department said.

The Troy Police Department said the Special Investigations Unit worked with multiple law enforcement agencies in multiple states on this case, including the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

"Harrington is known to travel across state lines, committing financial crimes and theft-related offenses that originate with thefts from local gym locker rooms. The Planet Fitness and LA Fitness in Troy and LA Fitness in Royal Oak were targeted in December of 2024," the department's press release said.

The Special Investigations Unit includes officers from the Auburn Hills Police Department, Birmingham Police Department, Bloomfield Township Police Department, Royal Oak Police Department, and Troy Police Department. These Southeast Michigan officers work together to investigate criminal activity on a regional basis.