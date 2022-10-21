Man charged with murder in death of 17-year-old found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores

(CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man is charged in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old, who was found on interstate 94 in Macomb County.

Nathaniel Taylor, of Southfield, was arraigned Friday in the 40th District Court on second-degree murder and felony firearm. He was given a $2 million cash bond. If bond is posted, Taylor is ordered to wear a GPS tether and placed under house arrest.

Michigan State Police

Police made an arrest earlier this week after the teen, who family members identified as 17-year-old mother Taya Land, was found on the freeway near Eight Mile Road in St. Clair Shores.

Macomb County prosecutors say on Oct. 14, Taylor met with the teen that day after connecting through an app. Following an argument, Taylor allegedly pushed Land out of the car and shot her three times.

Authorities closed down a portion of eastbound I-94 at Eight Mile Road on Friday to map a murder scene. The area has since reopened.

"It is tragic when any death occurs especially in this manner and with such a young life lost. Now a child will grow up without a mother," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 28 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Nov. 7.