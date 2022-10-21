Watch CBS News
Crime

Police closing EB I-94 at 8 Mile to map homicide crime scene

By Olivia Esparza

/ CBS Detroit

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are closing down a portion of eastbound interstate 94 near Harper Woods to map a murder scene. 

MSP says the eastbound lanes of I-94 will be closed at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Friday, with traffic reopened off at 8 mile road. 

The closure comes after a 17-year-old girl's body was found last week along the freeway in St. Clair Shores. She was found with a gunshot wound to the head. 

Police announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder case earlier this week. 

First published on October 21, 2022 / 10:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.