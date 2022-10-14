Investigation underway after body of woman found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores

ST CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered on I-94 in St. Clair Shores early Friday morning.

Michigan State Police received notification of a dead female on the freeway around 7:45 a.m. in the area of eastbound I-94 and 9 Mile Road. Authorities indicate that the woman had head trauma.

Police closed the freeway at Vernier Road.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to reach out to Michigan State Police.