Man, 29, charged with making threats against Eastpointe school

(CBS DETROIT) - A 29-year-old Detroit man is facing multiple charges for allegedly making threats against an elementary school in Eastpointe.

According to the Eastpointe Police Department, Desmond Jamal Parks is charged with false report or threat of terrorism and false report of a felony. He was arraigned Tuesday in 38th District Court.

Police say Parks allegedly called Forest Park Elementary School in Eastpointe on Monday and threatened to "shoot the school" and instructed the school to leave students on the bus or they would be shot. More than 40 minutes later, Parks allegedly called again, stating that he shot his girlfriend in Eastpointe, according to police.

The threats resulted in the school issuing a lockdown on Monday.

He was arrested hours later after police investigated and conducted surveillance out of his home in Detroit.

Police say in addition to the charges related to Monday's incident, there were charges filed that were separate from the incident. Those charges included aggravated stalking, using a computer to commit a crime and intentional dissemination of sexually explicit visual material.