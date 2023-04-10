Suspect arrested after threats made against Eastpointe elementary school

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a suspect for allegedly making threats against an Eastpointe elementary school on Monday.

At about 8:10 a.m. on April 10, Forest Park Elementary received a phone call from a man allegedly threatening to "shoot the school up" and instructed the school to leave students on the bus or they would be shot, according to Eastpointe police.

More than 40 minutes later, the suspect called again, stating that he shot his girlfriend in Eastpointe.

The threats resulted in the school issuing a lockdown.

Police say the investigation led to a potential suspect and they conducted surveillance outside of his Detroit home. Authorities took the suspect into custody after he left the home. A search warrant did not recover any weapons but it did recover "a few items of evidentiary value," according to a press release.

Police believe the suspect may be involved in threats made in other communities. The case was forwarded to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for review.

"I want to thank our law enforcement partners from Hazel Park, Sterling Heights, Southfield, and Farmington Hills Police Departments for their assistance with their canines. I also want to thank all of our officers for taking immediate action and removing this individual from our streets," said Eastpointe Director of public safety George Rouhib Jr. in a statement.

"Let it be noted that we will use every resource we have to protect our children. Any threat or tacit threat that is made to harm someone, will be treated as a credible threat, and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This is not a game. Your actions will change your life forever."