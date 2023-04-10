Eastpointe elementary school closed Monday as police investigate threats

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An elementary school in Eastpointe was closed Monday after receiving threats, school officials said.

Forest Park Elementary School received multiple threatening phone calls to the front office just before student drop-off at 8:09 a.m. on Monday, April 10, according to Caitlyn Kienitz, the Eastpointe Community Schools Communications and Marketing Coordinator.

School officials immediately reported the calls to law enforcement, and the building was locked down. Police responded and secured the building and the neighborhood.

Students and staff who had already arrived at the school were transported to Eastpointe Middle School. Students who were arriving by bus were also taken to Eastpointe Middle School.

Forest Park Elementary School will be closed Monday for authorities to investigate. Parents were contacted to pick up their children from the middle school.

Schools officials say support will be available to staff and students when school resumes Tuesday, April 11.

"We take threats made against our staff and students very seriously," said Kienitz. "No child should ever be afraid to come to school, and it is our duty to ensure the safety of all members of our learning community. "