Michigan man charged in human trafficking ring allegedly run by his wife at unlicensed massage business

A Livonia, Michigan, man faces multiple charges related to a human trafficking ring allegedly run by his wife at an unlicensed massage business.

Those charges were detailed Wednesday by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald, citing an ongoing investigation into illicit activity at massage parlors.

Farmington Hills Police started their case in November, after becoming aware of an unlicensed massage business operating in the city.

"Several human trafficking survivors were found to be residing within the massage businesses and were subsequently brought to Common Ground and CARE House of Oakland County for victim services," a police press release said at the time. Several firearms and about $140,000 in cash were seized in March.

Paul Richard Katterman II, 57, of Livonia, has now been charged with:

Human trafficking enterprise-resulting in commercial sexual activity.

Human trafficking enterprise.

Keeping a house of prostitution.

Conducting a criminal enterprise.

Taxes-failure to file.

Katterman's wife, 44-year-old Zixuan Wan, was charged in March by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, at which time she faced one count each of human trafficking enterprise resulting in commercial sexual activity, human trafficking enterprise and keeping a house of prostitution. Her charges have since been amended to include:

Conducting a criminal enterprise.

Money laundering-second degree.

Taxes-failure to file.

The case was investigated by Farmington Hills Police, working with the Oakland County Human Trafficking Task Force and the prosecutor's office. Search warrants in this case were served on March 5, and Wan was charged shortly afterward.

Katterman was arrested on Tuesday.

"Trafficking has become a sophisticated criminal enterprise that generates huge cash profits for the criminals who run them. We must use every available tool and resource to free victims, prosecute traffickers, and seize their ill-gotten money," McDonald said in her statement.

Farmington Hills Police Chief John Piggot said human trafficking cases "are some of the most complicated incidents to investigate and charge, however, through the dedication and thoroughness of our detectives we believe that our investigation will provide some closure for the survivors and an opportunity for them to be heard by the criminal justice system."