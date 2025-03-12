Michigan woman arrested, charged in human trafficking investigation

Latest on U.S. tariffs; two people found dead; Education department staffing; and more top stories

Latest on U.S. tariffs; two people found dead; Education department staffing; and more top stories

Latest on U.S. tariffs; two people found dead; Education department staffing; and more top stories

Zixuan Wan Farmington Hills Police Department

A 44-year-old Livonia woman accused of running a human trafficking operation in three massage businesses was arrested and charged following a months-long investigation.

According to the Farmington Hills Police Department, 44-year-old Zixuan Wan was arrested after search warrants uncovered several human trafficking victims residing inside businesses in Farmington Hills, Westland and Commerce Township. The victims were taken to the Common Ground and CARE House of Oakland County.

Investigators also uncovered several firearms and about $140,000 in cash.

Farmington Hills police say the investigation began in November 2024 after they were informed of an alleged unlicensed massage business offering illicit services. Additionally, Westland police and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office were also investigating Wan's businesses. On March 5, investigators executed search warrants at the businesses, as well as Wan's Livonia home and banks where money from the alleged operation was deposited.

Farmington Hills police submitted their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, which charged Wan with one count of human trafficking enterprise resulting in commercial sexual activity, one count of human trafficking enterprise and one count of keeping a house of prostitution.

"The successful outcome of this investigation is the result of the strong partnerships that the Farmington Hills Police Department maintains with agencies throughout Oakland County and beyond," said Police Chief John Piggott in a statement. "I'm continually impressed with the men and women of the Farmington Hills Police Department who are constantly seeking out training opportunities and bringing the skills learned back to the Department. These skills directly lead to law enforcement intervention rescuing these vulnerable women from further exploitation. Because of their excellent work and our collaboration with outside agencies, a dangerous human trafficker will be held accountable."

Wan was arraigned last week and entered a not guilty plea. She received a $100,000 personal bond, must wear a GPS tether and surrender her passport. She is scheduled to appear in court on March 21.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say more charges could be filed.