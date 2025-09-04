Watch CBS News
Man charged with fatally shooting ex-wife at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit appears in court

Court hearing for suspects in fatal hospital shooting
Court hearing for suspects in fatal hospital shooting 01:43

A probable cause hearing took place Thursday for two men who have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. 

Both men participated in the hearing via webcam connections to the 36th District Court. 

Mario Green, 53, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, discharge of a firearm in a building causing death, aggravated stalking, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and four counts of felony firearm.   

In the meantime, Anthony Lee-Lamont Barnett, 54, is charged with accessory after the fact and lying to a police officer. 

The victim, Latricia Green, who was also known as Latricia Brown, was fatally shot after an altercation on Aug. 22 at the hospital. Her worksite was in the basement of the hospital building. 

Based on discussions in court Thursday, the preliminary exams for both Green and Barnett will be postponed to Nov. 6 as attorneys have just been assigned to the case. In the meantime, Barnett's request for a reduction of bond was denied. 

