Detroit man charged with murder in shooting of ex-wife at Henry Ford Hospital; second person charged

The man accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife at Henry Ford Hospital on Friday has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

Mario Green, 53, was also charged with discharge of a firearm in a building causing death, aggravated stalking, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and four counts of felony firearm. He was arraigned on Monday and was remanded to jail.

"We had dealt with him before, and I dealt with him personally before, and she knew she had people to reach out to and call," said Latricia's cousin, Rodney Hickman. "Tricia was an angel. We're talking about a woman who's never had an altercation in her life. She goes about things just a totally different way."

A second person, 54-year-old Anthony Lee-Lamont Barnett, was charged with accessory after the fact and lying to a police officer. Barnett was arraigned and received a $100,000 cash bond.

Green and Barnett's next court hearings are on Sept. 4.

The hospital entered into a lockdown for an "active situation" early Friday morning following the incident, and it was later lifted. Police searched throughout the day and night on Friday for Green, who had last been seen driving a 2011 white Dodge Charger. His vehicle was found abandoned that same day in a Detroit neighborhood.

Detroit police arrested Green at about 3 a.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of Lemay Street.

Wayne County officials confirmed to CBS News Detroit that two personal protection orders were filed by Latricia Green, who went by Latricia Brown, against her ex-husband. A June 13 request was denied, but another from July 20 was approved. However, it was never served.

We called a criminal defense attorney to find out exactly what that meant for Latricia.

"They have no ground to stand on because the person has not been served yet. Service gives you notice of what you are prohibited to do. So it's just a piece of paper flapping in the wind," said criminal defense attorney Lillian Dialo.

Henry Ford Hospital issued the following statement:

We are heartbroken by the loss of Latricia Green, our beloved Henry Ford Health team member for more than 20 years. At Henry Ford Health we are family, and we are hurting. We recognize that while this attack was targeted, a deep emotional impact is rippling across our workforce and our community. We continue to cooperate with the Detroit Police Department investigation. At the same time, our own internal investigation into how this violence made its way into our place of healing is underway. We are committed to scrutinizing our security measures and taking meaningful steps to enhance the safety and security of our facilities. We are making confidential counseling services available for any team member who needs them. We also acknowledge the difficult reality of domestic violence and encourage our team members to take advantage of internal resources and members of the community to utilize the national domestic violence hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE or texting "START" TO 88788.