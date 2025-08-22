Man shoots, kills ex-wife at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, police say; suspect on the run

Detroit police say a man shot and killed his ex-wife in the basement of Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit Friday morning.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison says the suspect, Mario Green, 53, of Detroit, was seen on surveillance video leaving the hospital through a front entrance/exit around 9:55 a.m. Friday. Green is currently on the run and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Green got into a verbal altercation with his wife before firing multiple shots, killing her. The victim was employed by the hospital, according to police.

Green was last seen driving a 2011 white Dodge Charger with the license plate number DXC7067. He is described as being 6 feet, 4 inches tall, with a medium build. He was seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a gold chain.

"We expect to have him in custody very, very shortly," Bettison said.

The hospital entered into a lockdown for an "active situation" earlier in the morning, but hospital officials say that the lockdown has now been lifted.

Investigators say the suspected vehicle was found on Friday in a Detroit neighborhood near Lahser and Trojan. David Kinslow, who lives in the home where the vehicle was found in front of, said police spent hours in the area looking for clues.

"I don't know why he (the suspect) chose my house. I don't know why he chose this corner," Kinslow told CBS News Detroit. "What if I was sitting on the porch when he pulled up and got out the car? He could've forced me in my house at gunpoint."

Henry Ford Health issued the following on Friday's shooting:

"At Henry Ford Health, we are family. We are devasted by the loss of our Henry Ford Hospital teammate and our hearts go out to her loved ones—her family, friends, and the people she worked with every day. Police have confirmed this was a targeted act of domestic violence. At this time, all questions regarding what occurred should be directed to the Detroit Police Department. We are cooperating with their investigation and are conducting our own internal investigation as well. We understand this tragedy is wide-reaching and we recognize and sympathize with the pain this has caused. We are providing resources to our team members who are dealing with the impacts of this tragic incident. The safety and well-being of our patients, visitors, and team members is our greatest priority."

Court records show Green has a criminal history that spans over two decades, including arson, malicious destruction of property, assault, domestic violence, felony firearm and aggravated stalking. Records from the Michigan Department of Corrections show that he was recently discharged from probation on June 12, 2025, after failure to pay child support.

An unrelated shooting occurred earlier Friday morning outside the hospital, when a man was killed and another man was injured. Police say the two men were inside a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up alongside and fired shots into their vehicle.

