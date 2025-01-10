Man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed Detroit police officer

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed an off-duty Detroit police officer.

Dayjon Antwian Macon, 28, was arraigned Thursday in the death of Detroit police officer Cameron Richardson, 32, on Jan. 5.

Macon is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault — causing death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident — causing serious impairment or death, moving violation causing death, and driving with a suspended license.

Officials say Macon was driving south on Hoover Street near Greiner Street in Detroit around 12:05 a.m. Sunday when he allegedly struck Richardson's vehicle as he attempted to make a turn into the intersection, causing Richardson's vehicle to roll over. Richardson, who died at the scene, was traveling home after working a shift.

Macon fled the area but was later arrested on Monday.

"The charged defendant in this case allegedly violated the rules of the road, striking Police Officer Cameron Richardson's Jeep, causing it to roll over, killing him. The evidence will show that in addition to that, he fled the scene. This criminal behavior was cruel and callous," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Richardson was a U.S. Army veteran who joined DPD a little over a year ago. He leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 14, and his parents, John and Mona Richardson.

Macon is back in court on Monday for a bond redetermination hearing.