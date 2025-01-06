Suspect taken into custody for hit-and-run crash that killed off-duty Detroit police officer

(CBS DETROIT) - A suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that killed an off-duty Detroit police officer over the weekend has been taken into custody, police said on Monday.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

Police Officer Cameron Richardson, 32, was driving home in a Jeep Wrangler after working a shift on Sunday when the suspect allegedly attempted to make the turn into the intersection and hit the Jeep, causing it to roll, according to police.

Richardson died shortly after the crash. He served in the U.S. Army and was with DPD for just over one year.

Police say the vehicle that hit the Jeep allegedly left the scene but was found by Michigan State Police a short distance from the intersection. A firearm was allegedly found in the van.

Richardson leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 14, and his parents John and Mona.