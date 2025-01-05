Detroit police officer killed in off-duty hit-and-run crash on city's east side, authorities say

FBI says man acted alone in deadly attack in New Orleans and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit police officer is dead after an alleged hit-and-run crash on the city's east side early Sunday.

Police say it happened just after midnight at the intersection of Hoover Street and Greiner Street.

The officer, identified as Cameron Richardson, was driving home in a Jeep Wrangler after working a shift when a motorist allegedly attempted to make the turn into the intersection and hit the Jeep, causing it to roll.

According to authorities, Richardson died shortly after the crash.

The vehicle that hit the Jeep, described by witnesses as a white van, allegedly left the scene, but was found by Michigan State Police a short distance from the intersection.

A firearm was allegedly found in the van.

Detroit police say "a couple" of people riding in the van at the time of the crash have been arrested following two search warrants that were executed.

The driver of the van, identified by authorities as a 28-year-old man, is not in custody. Police are in close contact with the man's family, and asking that he turn himself in.

Bettison says Richardson had two daughters, served in the U.S. Army and was with the Detroit Police Department for just over one year.

"His friends describe him as somewhat quiet, but very, very conscientious and thorough," Bettison said.