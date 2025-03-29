Man, 39, charged in shooting that killed 2 on Detroit's west side

A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed two people on Detroit's west side earlier this month.

According to online court records, Cornelious Love Grubb is charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and five counts of felony firearm.

Detroit police say a fight among family and friends on March 19 at a home on the 15500 block of Forrer Street escalated into gunfire.

One person died at the scene and another was taken to the hospital where they later died.

Grubb was denied bail by a Wayne County judge.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

Note: The above video first aired on March 19, 2025.