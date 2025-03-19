Two dead after shooting on Forrer Street, Detroit police say

Officers were on scene early Wednesday in the 15000 block of Forrer Street, Detroit, on report of a shooting.

Two men were fatally shot during the incident that happened about 2:30 a.m., according to reports. One was found dead at that site, Detroit Police Department said, the second man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Additional details were not yet available.

