Watch CBS News
Local News

Two dead after shooting on Forrer Street, Detroit police say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Shooting on Forrer Street in Detroit
Shooting on Forrer Street in Detroit 00:32

Officers were on scene early Wednesday in the 15000 block of Forrer Street, Detroit, on report of a shooting. 

Two men were fatally shot during the incident that happened about 2:30 a.m., according to reports. One was found dead at that site, Detroit Police Department said, the second man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Additional details were not yet available. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.    

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.