Man wanted in 2023 Michigan homicide arrested in Florida

2 charged in fatal hospital shooting; Michigan schools deal with mold cleanup; and more top stories

2 charged in fatal hospital shooting; Michigan schools deal with mold cleanup; and more top stories

2 charged in fatal hospital shooting; Michigan schools deal with mold cleanup; and more top stories

Authorities in Hillsborough County, Florida, arrested a 34-year-old man in Tampa after learning that he had an active fugitive warrant for a 2023 fatal shooting in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Daniel Ray Partee was arrested on Sunday after his wallet was found and turned over to the Temple Terrace Police Department. Police notified the sheriff's office, which discovered that Partee, whose driver's license listed a Tampa address, had an active fugitive warrant from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Deputies arrested Partee without incident, and a search uncovered a clear plastic bag with xanax bars, according to the sheriff's office. Partee is now facing a possession of a controlled substance charge in Florida and is awaiting extradition to Michigan for the homicide.

"No matter how far you run or how well you think you can hide, we will find you," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, in a statement. "This arrest demonstrates that violent criminals cannot escape justice by crossing state lines. Our deputies worked with our law enforcement partners to ensure this dangerous fugitive was taken off our streets. We will continue to pursue anyone who thinks they can commit heinous crimes elsewhere and find refuge in Hillsborough County. Justice may be delayed, but it will not be denied."

According to Kalamazoo police, Partee allegedly shot and killed 43-year-old Kunta Tavarius Davis on Sept. 22, 2023, in the 1300 block of Cameron Street. Police did not immediately say what led up to the shooting.

In 2025, Kalamazoo police launched a cold case team to investigate unsolved cases. On Aug. 7, the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office issued a two-count felony warrant against Partee following an investigation, according to police. Partee is charged with open murder and felony firearm.

"This arrest highlights the importance of never giving up on seeking justice for victims and their families," said Capt. Danielle Guilds of the Criminal Investigations Division, in a news release. "The dedication of our cold case detectives, combined with strong partnerships with out-of-state law enforcement agencies, was instrumental in moving this investigation forward. This case is a reminder that time does not diminish our commitment to holding offenders accountable."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo police's Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, through the P3Tips app or on the Silent Observer's website.