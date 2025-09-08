Man arrested, 3 children in CPS care after chase with Monroe County deputy

A driver was taken into custody after a fleeing and eluding incident early Monday in Monroe County, Michigan, that included multiple attempts to ram a deputy's patrol car.

Three children who were passengers in the suspect's vehicle at the time were turned over to Child Protective Services, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The incident started with a call about 3:04 a.m. to Monroe County Central Dispatch from a motorist that another vehicle was chasing them and trying to cause a crash on Lewis Avenue north of Ida West Road in Raisinville Township, deputies said. A deputy responded to the area and saw the suspect's vehicle, a blue 2002 Chevrolet Silverado. The deputy tried to do a traffic stop on the Silverado, but the suspect sped off southbound on Lewis Avenue.

At one point, authorities said the fleeing vehicle stopped on Lewis Avenue, made a U-turn and began to ram into the patrol car.

Deputies said the suspect started to drive westbound on Ida West Road and attempted another U-turn when it struck the patrol vehicle was struck again. Then the suspect's vehicle finally stopped between a fence and the deputy's vehicle.

The driver, a 31-year-old man from Lambertville, was taken into custody without further incident. A 31-year-old woman, along with three children ages 4, 6 and 12, was also in the vehicle.

"Both the male driver and female passenger appeared to be having a mental health episode and were in a delusional state. The children and female passenger did not appear to be injured in the incident, however they were transported by Monroe Community Ambulance to a local hospital for medical evaluation. The children were ultimately turned over to Child Protective Services," the sheriff's office said.

The suspect was lodged at Monroe County Jail, pending arraignment in First District Court in Monroe.