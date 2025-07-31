Detroit-area man accused stealing truck and trailer from high school

Driver arrested in deadly crash into building; sports, weather and other top stories

A Warren, Michigan, man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a truck and trailer from Warren Mott High School, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Matthew Gonzales, 45, was arraigned on Wednesday for larceny of $20,000 or more, unlawfully driving a motor vehicle, third-degree fleeing police and operating with a suspended or revoked license. Gonzales received a $1 million cash/surety bond and must receive a substance abuse evaluation.

If released, he is ordered to wear a steel cuff tether and submit to random drug testing.

Matthew Gonzales Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

Prosecutors say on Tuesday, July 29, a Warren Consolidated School employee working at the high school spotted someone getting into the Chevy Silverado and driving away. Attached to the truck was a trailer that had three lawn mowers, a chainsaw and a backpack blower belonging to the district, according to a news release.

Responding officers located the vehicle on Mound Road and attempted a traffic stop. However, the driver refused to stop, resulting in a police chase to Mount Elliot and E. Lantz streets in Detroit. Gonzales was taken into custody.

"Stealing a truck and trailer from a school in broad daylight is a serious offense, made worse by the suspect's decision to flee from police. This reckless behavior endangered the public and showed a clear disregard for the law and community safety. Our office will pursue appropriate charges. We're committed to ensuring accountability and thank local officers for their swift response," said Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

Gonzales's next court hearing is Aug. 12.