Maize Bus takes Wolverine bar in Indy for B1G championship

(CBS DETROIT)- "I've gone to baseball, softball, football everything. Volleyball, anything that's in the midwest the bus is at," says Roger Hale, owner of the Maize Bus.

For the B1G championship game, you saw it parked in front of Wolverine infiltrated O'Reilly's Irish Pub in downtown Indianapolis. Now in their second year, back-to-back trips to O'Reilly's has helped cement the bar in maize and blue.

Shinji "Tak" Takahashi, president of the Indianapolis Alumni Club of Michigan, says O'Reilly's becoming a Michigan bar spans to over a decade ago, long before he took over as president. Once he did, Tak said the backing to make it a wolverine's bar started gaining more traction, bringing us to where we are today.

"Over time, just kind of by word of mouth and promotion on the website, it just became the place for Michigan football in Indianapolis there," Tak said.

"That's how we grow as a family. We meet the people, we travel hard and that's who we are," says Michigan fan Chris Hankinson

"Lets go blue, baby," said Gerald Blanc, another Michigan fan hanging outside of O'Reilly's next to the Maize Bus.