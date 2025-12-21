Macomb Township man accused of leaving gun used in fatal shooting of child unsecured

A 54-year-old Macomb Township, Michigan, man has been accused of leaving a gun that was used in the fatal shooting of a child unsecured, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Deputies were called to a home in Macomb Township on Nov. 21. They found the child, who had been shot and was suffering from a serious injury, the prosecutor's office said, though it's unclear who fired the gun.

The child died in a hospital several days after the incident.

Prosecutors said James Beattie owned the gun used in the shooting and that it had been left unsecured in the home "with the knowledge that a minor was present on the premises."

Online records show Beattie is charged with one count of firearms, safe storage violation, premises under an individual's control, minor present and inflicted death upon self or another. A judge set his bond at $50,000.

If Beattie posts bond, he will be required to give any firearms or ammunition he has to police, according to the prosecutor's office. He is scheduled to appear at a probable cause conference on Dec. 29.