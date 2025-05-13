Michigan teen charged for armed robbery, fleeing police in Mount Clemens

Repairs to Belle Isle fountain; financial impact of tariffs; and more top stories

A Roseville, Michigan, teen is facing charges for allegedly using a weapon to steal a minibike and fleeing police.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the 17-year-old is charged as an adult for one count of armed robbery, one count of felony firearm, one count of fleeing a police officer, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of malicious destruction of fire or police property and one count of operating a motor vehicle without a license.

The teen was arraigned and received a $50,000 cash/surety bond. He must wear a steel-cuff GPS tether and have no contact with the victim or possess a gun if released.

Prosecutors say on May 7, the teen allegedly grabbed a pneumatic airsoft gun that resembled a Glock and threatened to shoot an individual if they didn't give him the minibike. The teen took the bike and put it in his car before driving away.

The victim called authorities to report the theft. Deputies with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office located the teen's car, leading to a police chase.

The prosecutor's office said the teen was taken into custody after colliding with deputies. The minibike was returned to the victim.

"The decision to charge a juvenile as an adult does not come lightly. However, the gravity of these crimes plus the need to seek justice for the victim and protect the public required this solemn action," said Prosecutor Pete Lucido in a statement. "When I served in the Michigan Senate, I authored and passed the legislation that ended the prosecutorial practice of automatically charging 17-year-olds as adults to provide more discretion and fairness in the justice system. I believe in measured justice and giving second chances to young people. But, in this case, this juvenile's alleged grievous conduct requires me to charge him as an adult."

A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 27, and a preliminary examination will be scheduled for a later date.