Macomb County man heads to trial in Troy Corewell Hospital shooting

A Macomb County man will face trial on charges of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon over a shooting that happened on a hospital campus in Troy, Michigan.

Robert Paljusevic, 21, was bound over for the next level of proceedings after a preliminary exam took place Tuesday in the 52nd District Court in Troy. The court date is July 8.

He remains in the Oakland County Jail.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 a.m. March 20, in the parking garage of Corewell Beaumont Troy Hospital. Five shots were fired, some of which struck a vehicle. The victim got himself to the emergency department to seek medical assistance while the shooter fled.

The incident was described by police as a "targeted incident" between the shooter and the victim.

The hospital, a day care center and nearby schools went into temporary lockdown mode while over 100 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the area.

Later that morning, the shooter was arrested at a home in Macomb Township and taken into custody.

Three days later, the Oakland County Prosecutor's office filed charges in response to the shooting: one count each of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.



