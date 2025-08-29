Macomb County man sentenced for sexually assaulting teen after years of appeals

A criminal sexual conduct case involving a teenage victim has concluded after several years of litigation that included an effort to have the U.S. Supreme Court review the case.

Anthony Joseph Veach pleaded no contest on July 7 to three counts of criminal sexual conduct-first degree, involving a teen who was 15 and 16 years old at the time, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in the press release.

During the sentencing hearing held on Wednesday, it was announced that Veach will serve concurrently 11 to 25 years in prison on each charge, with credit for time served. Although this decision was after a plea, "a separate conviction would likely result in a comparable term of incarceration," the press release said.

If released on parole, Veach is prohibited from having any contact with the victim or their family members. He is also subject to lifetime electronic monitoring.

"While no sentence can undo the harm caused, we hope this conclusion provides a measure of closure and reaffirms the principle that no matter how long it takes, justice will prevail," Lucido said.

Veach was originally convicted by a jury in 2017 of seven counts of first-degree sexual conduct, along with two counts of second-degree sexual conduct. During legal appeals of that case, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that the initial circuit court violated the Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution because the judge failed to enter a reason into the record for closing the courtroom during testimony of the then-minor victim.

The Michigan Supreme Court's ruling reversed the conviction and ordered a new trial.

The U.S. Supreme Court was asked to review the case, Lucido said, but the federal justices declined.