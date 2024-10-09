Macomb County high school student arrested for making threat after false shooting reports at homecoming dance

(CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County high school student has been arrested in connection to making a threat on a petition following a false report of shots being fired at the homecoming dance last month, school officials said.

On Tuesday afternoon, a student was arrested and "faces a serious felony charge" in connection to the threat against Warren Mott High School, according to John C. Bernia, the superintendent for Warren Consolidated Schools.

After the emotional toll on students and staff following the false shooting report at the dance, which was actually the sound of balloons popping, members of the community created a "change.org petition" asking for school to be canceled that following Monday.

The school said that someone posted a threat to the online petition, and while the threat was not believed to be credible, classes were canceled for Monday, and so were practices, games and evening events.

Bernia said that they will follow the steps in the high school's Student Code of Conduct to handle this incident.

"As your superintendent, I want you to know we take threats against our schools very seriously, work with the police department and hold people accountable for their actions," said Bernia. "Parents, please talk with your children tonight to be sure they realize how serious these matters are, and the strong consequences students will face. We will not tolerate these behaviors, and while it may take some time to identify those responsible, we are dedicated to seeing these matters through."

Bernia also thanked Warren police for their assistance during the investigation. Parents and guardians are asked to contact the child's school if they have any questions or concerns.