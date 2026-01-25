Luke Bryan to perform at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Michigan

Country artist Luke Bryan will be returning to Southeast Michigan in July.

Bryan is scheduled to perform at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston on July 11 as part of his Word On The Street Tour. Tickets are set to go on sale on Feb. 13.

A news release about July's concert lists country singers Shane Profitt and RaeLynn, and DJ Rock as special guests.

The music star is widely known for songs like "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)," "Drunk On You," "Do I" and "That's My Kind of Night."

Bryan has hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards five times and was the first recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, according to the release. His music has reached 27 billion streams and people have bought over 12 million of his albums.

The Word on The Street Tour begins in Gilford, New Hampshire, at the BankNH Pavilion on May 29.

Bryan was in Fowlerville, Michigan, last September as part of his Farm Tour. He performed at Pine Knob Music Theatre in 2024, headlining the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown.