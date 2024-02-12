Country singer Luke Bryan headlining "99.5 WYCD Hoedown" at Pine Knob Music Theatre

CLARKSTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The annual "99.5 WYCD Hoedown" is returning this summer at the Pine Knob Music Theatre with country singer Luke Bryan as the headliner.

Bryan will be joined by Alana Springsteen, Chase Matthew and HunterGirl across two stages on June 28, according to a press release.

Ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on Feb. 16 at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

"It's a full circle moment to have our friend Luke Bryan return to the WYCD Hoedown," 99.5 WYCD program director Tim Roberts said in a statement. "He was on his first single then and now brings 30 #1 hits to this epic show at Pine Knob. We couldn't be more excited."

Bryan's performance is also part of his "Mind of a Country Man" tour, which kicks off on March 7 in Houston, Texas.