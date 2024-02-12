Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Country singer Luke Bryan headlining "99.5 WYCD Hoedown" at Pine Knob Music Theatre

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 12, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 12, 2024 04:00

CLARKSTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The annual "99.5 WYCD Hoedown" is returning this summer at the Pine Knob Music Theatre with country singer Luke Bryan as the headliner.

Bryan will be joined by Alana Springsteen, Chase Matthew and HunterGirl across two stages on June 28, according to a press release.

Ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on Feb. 16 at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

"It's a full circle moment to have our friend Luke Bryan return to the WYCD Hoedown," 99.5 WYCD program director Tim Roberts said in a statement. "He was on his first single then and now brings 30 #1 hits to this epic show at Pine Knob. We couldn't be more excited."

Bryan's performance is also part of his "Mind of a Country Man" tour, which kicks off on March 7 in Houston, Texas.

First published on February 12, 2024 / 11:03 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.