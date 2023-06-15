Local, express I-96 lanes closed in Wayne County this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Eastbound and westbound I-96 express and local lanes will be closed in Detroit this weekend for bridge demolition and maintenance.

Construction work will take place from 9 p.m. Friday, June 16, through 5 a.m. Monday, June 19.

Closures:

• Eastbound I-96 local lanes will be closed between Outer Drive and M-8 (Davison Freeway).

• Westbound I-96 local lanes will be closed between M-8 (Davison Freeway) and M-39 (Southfield Freeway).

• Eastbound and westbound I-96 express lanes will be closed between I-94 and M-39 (Southfield Freeway).

Detours:

• Eastbound I-96 traffic will take southbound M-39 (Southfield Freeway), then eastbound I-94 to I-96.

• Westbound I-96 traffic will take westbound I-94, then northbound M-39 (Southfield Freeway) to I-96.