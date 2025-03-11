Loaded Dice Brewery, a craft beer business in Troy, has closed operations

Update: Loaded Dice has since announced it will open for limited weekend hours before it closes permanently. "That means you have a few more chances to grab a pint, say hi to the staff, and enjoy the last of Loaded Dice Brewery beer before we close for good," the announcement said. The final customer hours are 5 to 10 p.m. March 14, 15, 21 and 22.

Loaded Dice Brewery has closed its Metro Detroit operations.

"This journey has been nothing short of amazing — built on passion, perseverance, and the unwavering support of every person who walked through our doors. We gave it everything we had, holding on as long as we could, but the current market conditions have made it impossible to continue," Loaded Dice posted on its social media March 7.

The brewery at 1725 Rochester Road in Troy, had celebrated "bringing the spirit of homebrewing back to craft beer," according to its website. "The good people of Oakland County, deserve fresh beer and a fun atmosphere."

The business opened in 2020. Its personality included sharing beer recipes and production schedules, along with welcoming ideas from customers. Special events listed on social media included food truck days and game nights.

The business also participated in Michigan beer festivals.

"We're profoundly grateful for every pint poured, every laugh shared, and every friendship made along the way," the announcement said. The craft beer industry is full of incredible people -- on both sides of the bar, brewhouse, and taproom. While we're closing this chapter, the relationships we've built will last far beyond our final pour. This isn't goodbye — just see ya later. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being part of our story. Cheers to what was, and to whatever comes next."