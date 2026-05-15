Suspect who attempted to break into Livonia home may be connected to another incident, police say

Just days after a man wearing what appears to be a white hazmat-style suit was caught on camera during an attempted break-in at a Livonia home, police say they are now investigating a second incident they believe may be connected.

Investigators say the man was seen walking through a backyard Thursday afternoon wearing similar clothing, before threatening a homeowner and running off. Another resident reported a man in her backyard the day before.

"Just what we have on camera, what the Ring cameras have caught on camera footage over the last couple days from the first incident, and we're looking at some things from the second incident," said Livonia Police Capt. Eric Marcotte.

Police say it is still too early to know exactly why the suspect is targeting the area. Investigators believe the incidents may have been random.

"I can't say. Probably, I would say random at this point. He's hit a couple different residents in the area; he might be an opportunist," said Marcotte.

CBS News Detroit attempted to speak with people living in the area, but many were not home. Others who answered their doors declined to go on camera, saying that they were scared and worried the suspect could return.

Police say those concerns are understandable, but say the community can help as the search continues.

"You always should be concerned if anything happened like this in your neighborhood. We just ask that the neighbors and the communities maintain to be vigilant," said Marcotte.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, possibly in his 40s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall to 6 feet tall, who was last seen wearing a white zip-up coverall and black gloves.

Investigators are now asking people in the area to check Ring cameras or other home security footage and report anything that looks suspicious.

"Just that our officers are working tirelessly on this investigation, we are utilizing all of our resources, and hopefully we will have this guy identified and in custody soon," said Marcotte.