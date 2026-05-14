Masked suspect enters backyard, allegedly threatens Livonia homeowner, police say

Police in Livonia say they are investigating another incident of a masked individual walking onto residents' properties and getting into altercations with them.

On Thursday, police say they received a 911 call from a home on Bloomfield Drive near Six Mile and Newburgh roads. The homeowner reported doing yardwork in their backyard when an individual entered, resulting in a verbal altercation.

Livonia Police Capt. Eric Marcotte told CBS News Detroit that the homeowner reported the suspect allegedly saying "something about shooting him" before running off, but it is unclear if the person had a weapon. Marcotte says they deployed a drone and a K9 unit to locate the person, but were unsuccessful.

"We are still in the process of trying to track him down," Marcotte says, urging anyone to call 911 if they see the suspect.

Marcotte says the suspect was described as wearing a white painter's nylon suit, gloves and a mask.

The incident comes after a woman says an unknown man with a hazmat suit attempted to break into her home the day before. Victoria Williams says she was home Wednesday morning when she spotted the man jumping the fence in her backyard.

Williams says the situation turned physical when she confronted the person.

"He grabbed ... and tried to push me back, and then as he pushed me back, he weasled out of the gate, and he kept pushing me towards my neighbors to try to go to the opposite way to where I was standing," she told CBS News Detroit.

Livonia police are still searching for that individual.

It is unclear whether the same suspect was involved in both incidents.