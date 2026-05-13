Woman recounts man trying to break into her Livonia home; police search for suspect

A 31-year-old woman says she lived out her worst nightmare on Wednesday in Livonia after surviving an attempted home invasion by a man wearing a hazmat suit.

"He was holding me by here, and he had a screwdriver in his hand, like I don't know what's going on in his head, and like now as I'm sitting and the adrenaline has come down, and I'm like, oh my God, what the heck happened," said Victoria Williams.

Williams came home early from work at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday and let her family's dog out. That's when she says her dog ran to the backyard and began barking. Williams says she followed behind and saw a man who had just jumped the fence in her backyard.

"And as I got to the fence, he was like coming up to our gate trying to open it, so I said, 'Can I help you?" said Williams.

Williams says the man, dressed in a hazmat suit, mumbled that he was checking on something. That's when she confronted him, and he became physical.

"He grabbed ... and tried to push me back, and then as he pushed me back, he weasled out of the gate, and he kept pushing me towards my neighbors to try to go to the opposite way to where I was standing," she said.

The man eventually ran away down Williams' quiet neighborhood and took off his outfit just minutes before the Livonia Police showed up. Now she says she's worried she'll be stressed every single time she sees someone near her home after this nightmarish event.

"How do I know that the person walking behind our house right now isn't that guy?" she said.

Livonia police say they are still searching for this suspect and are reminding residents to be extra vigilant about their surroundings and, of course, to share any tips about who that man is.