Fake revenge-murder prom story goes viral as AI-generated social media posts proliferate

(CBS DETROIT) — Several fake news stories centered around Metro Detroit have been cropping up on social media. The latest fraudulent story alleges someone revenge-killed a police officer's daughter at her prom. Authorities say the story is completely false.

Recently, a TikTok page began posting untrue "news stories" about crime in the area. Some posts even include fake mug shots. The latest example includes a video that describes an alleged murder that happened at a Livonia High School prom. The video claims that a man killed a teen girl as revenge because the girl's police officer father killed the purported assailant's son a few years ago.

The entire story is untrue. The posts, however, highlight the concerns many have about artificial intelligence-generated content, with some questioning what's real and what's fake.

CBS News Detroit contacted law enforcement who acknowledged the fake post, but declined further comment. The post has gained thousands of comments and shares, making many believe the information is valid.

"Yeah, it's giving people a bad impression on people," Jerome Atkins, an area resident and social media user, said.

The CBS Detroit team had Atkins view the AI-created post. He was under the impression it was all real.

"Really? Wow, so the names were made up?" Atkins questioned. He said nothing would've given him the idea that it was fake.

With thousands of comments and shares, many others fell victim, too. Platforms like TikTok require creators to label all AI-generated content where it contains realistic images, but things do fall through the cracks.

Cybersecurity experts believe social media engagement is what the fake posts are about.

"How many eyeballs how many likes, can you get your arms around that's what it's all about, again attention and eyeballs that's the currency that's what matters," David Derigotis said.

According to Derigotis, the free technology is available to virtually anyone, it doesn't take much to create an AI-based story.

Experts recommend having discernment when browsing social media and doing additional research.

"What type of movement do they want out of you? What type of emotion are they trying to insight within you? That's the most important thing, you have to slow down for a moment and verify with any other sources," said Derigotis.

Experts predict as the election season approaches, AI-driven posts will ramp up, with videos of candidates saying things they never actually said or being depicted in places they weren't actually at. The most important thing you can do is slow down and pay attention.

For Atkins, he knew fake posts existed, but said AI introduced a new level of deception.

"It ain't nothing in here that would've told me it was fake. Just on a quick glance, you'd believe that stuff," Atkins said.

Experts warn that, in the years to come, technology will only improve, meaning fake posts could become the new norm.