Lions put CB Ennis Rakestraw on IR with season-ending shoulder injury

The Detroit Lions have placed cornerback Ennis Rakestraw on injured reserve with a season-ending shoulder injury and signed tight end Steven Stilianos.

Detroit made the moves Thursday after coach Dan Campbell lamented that Rakestraw was hurt a year after injuries limited him to eight games as a rookie.

"You hate it for the kid," Campbell said earlier this week. "It's not his fault, just one of those tough deals. All you can do is try to get it better and rehab, come back stronger and move on."

Detroit drafted the former Missouri star in the second round last year and his season ended in mid-November after various ailments kept him off the field.

Stilianos provides depth at tight end for exhibition games, limiting snaps for starter Sam LaPorta and veteran backups Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra.

Rakestraw played when the Lions opened the preseason with a 34-7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Detroit plays the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night in its second of four exhibition games.