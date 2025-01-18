Detroit Lions CB Amik Robertson injures elbow early in playoff game vs. Washington Commanders

Detroit Lions running game may be key factor vs. Washington Commanders

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson suffered an elbow injury on the Washington Commanders' second snap and walked off the field in tears in Saturday night's divisional playoff game.

Robertson was hurt while tackling receiver Terry McLaurin.

According to the team, he was questionable to return.

The injury created another challenge for a short-handed defense as it tried to contain rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Robertson played well in Detroit's previous game, slowing down Minnesota Vikings All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson.