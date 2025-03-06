Lenawee County man arrested for possessing child sexually abusive material

A 53-year-old Lenawee County man has been arrested on charges of possessing child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

Harold Leroy Knight Jr., of Manitou Beach, was arrested by Michigan State Police after an investigation by MSP's Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

MSP began its investigation after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators searched Knight's Manitou Beach home, where they recovered an electronic device.

Knight was arraigned Wednesday on three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for each count of aggravated child sexually abusive material and up to 10 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

MSP urges parents to educate their children and family members about using the internet safely. The Michigan ICAC Task Force has a list of resources on how to protect yourself here.

If you have information about possible child sexual exploitation, you're asked to report it to the CyberTipline.