Latter-day Saints church leaders reflect on deadly Michigan church attack: "It has been very difficult"

In the days following the attack at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, the community continues to come together despite the devastation.

Church leaders tell CBS News Detroit that the response from the community has been heartwarming.

"So much love. Both of our phones and many others are blowing up daily of what can we do to help? How can we serve? Can we be there for you?" said Grand Blanc Stake Young Women president Kristen Chamberlain.

"There's been an explosion of light, love, kindness immediately after the horrific event. Everybody...neighbors, civic leaders, first responders were incredible and we're so grateful for them," said Stake president Marcelino Sanchez.

CBS Detroit

Days have passed since Sunday's attack, and leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are reflecting on the tragedy.

"All things considered, I feel strengthened. It has been very difficult, but there's so many people helping out coming together to help, and that energizes me," Sanchez said.

"A lot of days of mourning and crying and comforting with people, but like President Sanchez said, a lot of being lifted up," said Chamberlain.

Sanchez and Chamberlain tell CBS News Detroit, the support that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has received locally and nationwide is overwhelming, and as the community works to heal, the congregation will carry each other forward.

CBS Detroit

"What we hope that going forward that this continues to be a unifying, uplifting experience for everyone involved," said Sanchez.

"The strength that we have gained in our members and our friends up there have been immeasurable," Chamberlain said.

This Sunday is the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' semi-annual conference of the entire congregation, and members will watch proceedings from Salt Lake City, Utah. After that, the service will be held at the Latter-day Saints Church in Flint.