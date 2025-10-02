Car wash donates 100% of sales to victims in Michigan church attack

The community in Grand Blanc, Michigan, continues to stand together after Sunday's targeted church attack that killed five people, including the shooter, Thomas Jacob Sanford, and wounded eight others.

On Thursday, dozens of cars rolled up to Tommy's Express Car Wash, located at 5661 S. Saginaw St. in Grand Blanc to support the families impacted.

CBS Detroit

"It's really meaningful to be a part of the movement, really. It's so sad that this happened, but seeing the community come together has been amazing," said employee Daniel Wressel.

Wressel says 100% of sales on Thursday will go directly to the victim compassion fund set up by ELGA Credit Union. The turnout, he says, was so far so good.

"Sunny days means cars are washing. Hoping to see a lot more," Wressel said.

CBS Detroit

Customers tell CBS News Detroit that the tragedy hit home, and though the turnout may be small, any way they can give back, they're more than willing to contribute.

"You just never know what the next day is going to bring, so you just try your best to keep moving and do what you can to help everyone else out," said Amanda Accardo.

Residents say Grand Blanc is a community that is standing strong and resilient in the wake of devastation.

CBS Detroit

"We lived in Grand Blanc for several years, and it's always been that way, very community-oriented, very supportive. I think it helps the community heal, and I think it just makes us feel like we're helping in some way to bring that healing to them," said Dianne Lawler.

The car wash is open until 8 p.m. on Thursday. However, the staff will be collecting donations all week for anyone who cannot make it out to the fundraiser.