Last of 9 victims injured in Rochester Hills splash pad shooting released from hospital

(CBS DETROIT) - The last of the nine victims who were injured in a shooting at a Rochester Hills splash pad last month has been released from the hospital, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday.

The sheriff's office said the 39-year-old woman was reunited with her family after being treated for serious injuries. The woman's two sons, ages 4 and 8, were also injured in the shooting and have since been released.

"While we are incredibly pleased all shooting victims have been released from the hospital, we know there is a long road ahead on both the physical and psychological healing," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. "Our support will remain with the victims, and we will continue to look for any information that gives insight into the motive of the shooter."

Seven adults and two children were shot on June 15 after 42-year-old Michael Nash opened fire at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad.

The other victims ranged from ages 4 to 78.

Authorities said the shooter died by suicide following a standoff at his Shelby Township home. The sheriff's office is still investigating a motive for the shooting.

City officials announced the reopening of the splash pad on Wednesday ahead of the July 4th celebration.

Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett told CBS News Detroit that the city placed signs reminding residents that mental health resources are always available to the community. Structures were also repainted, and some of the sprayers were used.