Lansing taxpayers received incorrect property tax bills, city says

(CBS DETROIT) - Several property owners in Lansing have received incorrect summer property tax bills, according to city officials.

On Monday night, city officials made a social media post alerting people of the issue, saying the error was due to a printing mistake.

The issue affects people who pay their taxes through escrow accounts.

"Bills that were watermarked 'copy' mostly affect taxpayers who have their mortgage companies pay their taxes on their behalf," the city said in the social media post.

The city said that mortgage companies received information directly from the database, so they received the correct information.

Property owners can view the correct version of their tax bill online, but accurate printed copies of the property tax bills will be mailed out this week and are expected to arrive in seven to 10 days.